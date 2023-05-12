KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 383,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,134,161 shares.The stock last traded at $11.81 and had previously closed at $11.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 50,633 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KT by 322.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KT by 107.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 577,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 298,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in KT by 33.3% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

