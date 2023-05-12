Kura Oncology, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2027 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,390. The company has a current ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 147.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

