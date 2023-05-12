L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Buys 191,400 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 191,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.79 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of A$534,197.40 ($363,399.59).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Raphael Lamm 865,729 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock.

L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance

L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.