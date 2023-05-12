Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,206 shares of company stock worth $2,961,139 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $220.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

