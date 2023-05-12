Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces $1.73 Quarterly Dividend

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.725 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Lam Research has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Lam Research has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $25.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $527.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $506.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

