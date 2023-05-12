Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces $1.73 Quarterly Dividend

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.725 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.
Lam Research has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Lam Research has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $25.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.
Lam Research Stock Performance
LRCX stock opened at $527.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $506.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lam Research
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lam Research (LRCX)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.