Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In related news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $49,564.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,281 shares of company stock worth $72,701. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

See Also

