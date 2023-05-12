Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.56 million. Lantronix also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.06-$0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,768. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

