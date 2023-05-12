Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Latham Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Latham Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

SWIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.55 on Friday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.11 million, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Latham Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Latham Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Latham Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 578,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

