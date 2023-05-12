Lee Financial Co Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $49.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

