Lee Financial Co Has $27,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.03 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup
In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citigroup (C)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.