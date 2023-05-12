Lee Financial Co Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DISV opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $842.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

