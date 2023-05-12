LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LZ opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 0.83. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $340,989.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LegalZoom.com news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $340,989.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $188,731.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,447.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,551. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 115,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 70.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 61,955 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.