Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Down 5.1%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 1,053,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,027,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81.
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.
