Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Down 5.1%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 1,053,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,027,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Leslie’s Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,574,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,470,000 after purchasing an additional 816,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Leslie’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,089,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 278,482 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

