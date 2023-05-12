LGT Group Foundation Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 515.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Danaher by 176.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 567,006 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Danaher by 20.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after purchasing an additional 422,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 17.4% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,383,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

NYSE:DHR opened at $230.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.11. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

