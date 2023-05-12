LGT Group Foundation Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

