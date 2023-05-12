LGT Group Foundation Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,521 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 169.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.