LGT Group Foundation Has $619,000 Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth about $35,724,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 424,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 762,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 592,279 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 354,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKM opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKM shares. Nomura downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

