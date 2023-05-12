LGT Group Foundation Sells 4,199 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

