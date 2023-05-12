LGT Group Foundation Sells 7,015 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

