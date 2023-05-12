Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.77, but opened at $26.28. Li Auto shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 7,843,118 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LI. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,604 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 11.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,128,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,513,000 after purchasing an additional 463,905 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.