Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 635,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in NU by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NU by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,626,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.