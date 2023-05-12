Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.5 %

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

