Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.23 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Equity Residential comprises 0.9% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,105,000 after buying an additional 652,761 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $40,006,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $35,830,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 44.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 472,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.49. 54,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,369. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

