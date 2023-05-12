LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a P/E ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.
LifeVantage Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
