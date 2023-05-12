LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a P/E ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

About LifeVantage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.