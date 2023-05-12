Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.28

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $4.43. Lightbridge shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 69,531 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lightbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Lightbridge Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.74.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lightbridge by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,106 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lightbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightbridge (LTBR)
