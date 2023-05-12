Linamar Co. (LNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 7th

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Linamar Stock Down 0.3 %

Linamar stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$67.58. 21,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,852. Linamar has a one year low of C$49.00 and a one year high of C$77.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.19.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 7.9974587 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.40.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

