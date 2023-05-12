Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) COO Steven B. Hedlund Sells 8,235 Shares

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.33. 241,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,433. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $176.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average is $157.33.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.