Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.0 %

LNC opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,134,000 after acquiring an additional 351,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,691,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

