Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LQDT opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.53. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $66,726.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 30.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

