Litecoin Price Reaches $79.22 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $79.22 or 0.00300562 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.78 billion and approximately $611.36 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000887 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,902,127 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

