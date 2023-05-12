Litecoin Price Reaches $79.22 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $79.22 or 0.00300562 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.78 billion and approximately $611.36 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013247 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000887 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,902,127 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
