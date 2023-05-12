LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Trading 24.2% Higher

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 24.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 14,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 18,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

LiveWorld Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

LiveWorld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveWorld, Inc engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms, management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services, customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.