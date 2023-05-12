Logan Ridge Finance Co. (LRFC) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.22 on May 31st

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 5,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.39.
Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.
