Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Stock Price Down 29.7%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 29.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 1,045,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,311% from the average daily volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Logiq Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

