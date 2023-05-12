Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $680.50.
Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Lonza Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Lonza Group stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.
