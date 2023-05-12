Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

LPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $74.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,706 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 807.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $920,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,357 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 112,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

