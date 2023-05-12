Lundin Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$17.46 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$19.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$347.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.4319938 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.13.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

