Lundin Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.
Lundin Gold Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$17.46 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$19.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.23.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$347.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.4319938 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
See Also
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
- Why Coinbases’s Sneaky 20% Rally Could Be A Buy Signal
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.