Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.17

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SPHRGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 546528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $768.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

