MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.75 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
MAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of MAG Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.45.
MAG Silver Stock Performance
TSE:MAG opened at C$15.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.96.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
