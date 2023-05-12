Magna International Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Magna International stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 3,219.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.05%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

