Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$71.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$71.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$63.55 and a 1 year high of C$91.74.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.9044426 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.623 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.84%.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total transaction of C$296,568.79. In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total transaction of C$296,568.79. Also, Senior Officer Eric Jon Wilds Wilds sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.31, for a total transaction of C$867,537.35. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

