MAI Capital Management Buys 123 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briar Hall Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,443,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

