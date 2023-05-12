MAI Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,030.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 115,282 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

