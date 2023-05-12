MAI Capital Management Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $78.70 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

