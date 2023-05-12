MAI Capital Management Has $4.03 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

Tesla Stock Up 2.1 %

Tesla stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $545.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.