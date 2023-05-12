MAI Capital Management Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $120.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.69. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.