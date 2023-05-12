MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $100.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $107.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

