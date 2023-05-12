MAI Capital Management Sells 5,745 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $124.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.14. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

