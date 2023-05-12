Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Insider Glenn Henry Stevens Acquires 3,000 Shares

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Main International ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTL opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main International ETF stock. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,081,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,357,000. Main International ETF accounts for 4.7% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

About Main International ETF

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

