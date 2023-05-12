MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Stories

