Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.86. 1,187,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,849,377. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.01. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$20.81 and a 1 year high of C$27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$15.40 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 47.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.4177378 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.77.

In other news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,332,005.00. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$990,607.72. Also, Director Donald Richard Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,332,005.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

